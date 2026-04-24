Japan Assesses Feasibility of Sending Minesweepers to Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties have begun seriously studying the feasibility of sending Maritime Self-Defense Force minesweepers to the Strait of Hormuz, in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump's request for contributions to ensure safe navigation through the key checkpoint for oil shipments.

On Friday, Takayuki Kobayashi, chairman of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Policy Research Council, visited the prime minister's office and submitted to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi the party's recommendations urging the government to consider sending minesweepers once fighting between the United States and Iran ends.

Kobayashi said that sending minesweepers is one option for securing Japan's national interests within legal constraints. Takaichi responded that her government shares the same view as the LDP, adding, "We'll protect the people's daily lives."

In response to Trump's request at their meeting in March, Takaichi said that there are things that Japan can and cannot do under its laws.

Under the Self-Defense Forces law, Japan can deploy minesweepers to clear mines left after fighting. After the Gulf War, the country sent minesweepers to the Persian Gulf in 1991.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]