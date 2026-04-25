Japan's Goldwin Opens Flagship Store in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese outdoor clothing maker Goldwin Inc. opened its U.S. flagship store in Manhattan, New York, on Friday as part of efforts to beef up its overseas operations.

While the company opened a store in San Francisco in 2019, it pulled out of the U.S. market in 2025.

The company now hopes to use the New York store as a base to promote recognition of the Goldwin brand.

The new store was bustling with local customers on Friday. Saying that he browsed for outerwear, a customer voiced delight over Goldwin opening up a store, especially since he had known about the company for a while.

The Goldwin brand is a high-end apparel range combining both functionality and fashion in sportswear.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]