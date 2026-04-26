Minister Inspects Kashiwazaki-Kariwa N-Plant in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Ryosei Akazawa has visited Tokyo Electric Power Holdings Inc.'s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

Akazawa made the visit Saturday after the No. 6 reactor of the plant restarted commercial operations on April 16 for the first time in about 14 years.

"I could feel the high level of safety awareness among workers at the site," the minister told reporters.

It was the first time that an industry minister has inspected the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant since the March 2011 triple meltdown at TEPCO's tsunami-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan.

In December last year, Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi, who had agreed to the restart of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, requested Akazawa to visit the facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]