PM Takaichi Slams Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner
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Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner held at a hotel in Washington on Saturday, attended by President Donald Trump.
"I was relieved to hear that President Trump was safe after the horrific shooting," Takaichi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
"Violence will never be tolerated anywhere in the world," she said.
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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]