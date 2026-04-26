PM Takaichi Slams Shooting at White House Correspondents' Dinner

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Sunday condemned the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner held at a hotel in Washington on Saturday, attended by President Donald Trump.

"I was relieved to hear that President Trump was safe after the horrific shooting," Takaichi said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Violence will never be tolerated anywhere in the world," she said.

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