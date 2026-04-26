Denso Mulls Withdrawing Acquisition Offer for Chipmaker Rohm

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 26 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese auto parts supplier Denso Corp. is considering withdrawing its acquisition proposal for major Japanese chipmaker Rohm Co., informed sources have said.

Denso, part of the Toyota Motor Corp. group, is finding it difficult to gain support from Rohm for the acquisition offer, the sources said.

If the offer is withdrawn, industry consolidation in the Japanese power semiconductor industry is likely to proceed mainly through talks on business integration between Rohm, Toshiba Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

In early March, it came to light that Denso, which regards the chip business as a growth area amid expectations of long-term EV market growth, had offered to acquire Rohm.

Rohm later set up a special committee to examine the proposal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]