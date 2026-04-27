Japan PM Takaichi Sees No Need for Extra Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she currently sees no need for the government to compile a fiscal 2026 supplementary budget to implement economic measures in response to the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.

During deliberations at a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting, Takaichi also took a cautious stance on issuing a request for saving energy, such as fuel oil, saying, "Economic activities shouldn't be halted at present."

The prime minister stated that, while closely monitoring the impact of developments in the Middle East on the economy, the government will make use of reserve funds in the fiscal 2026 government budget if necessary. "We will carefully watch how the situation unfolds and take whatever measures are required without hesitation," she said. The reserve funds included in the fiscal 2026 full budget enacted earlier this month amount to 1 trillion yen.

Regarding growing public concern over possible disruptions to the supply of fuel and petroleum products, Takaichi reiterated that the government "has secured sufficient supplies for the entire country by diversifying procurement sources and releasing oil reserves."

"We will make every effort to avoid any negative impact on people's lives, livelihoods and economic activities," the prime minister said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]