Quake Advisory Lifted 1 Week after Major Temblor off Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency and the Cabinet Office on Monday lifted a special advisory on a possible subsequent earthquake off the northern prefecture of Hokkaido or the Sanriku northeastern region following last week's 7.7-magnitude quake off Sanriku.

The advisory urged residents of a total of 182 cities, towns and villages in seven prefectures stretching from Hokkaido to Chiba, east of Tokyo, to be ready to evacuate immediately, following the April 20 quake, which measured up to upper 5, the fourth-highest level on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

While the advisory was removed at 5 p.m. Monday, residents are still asked to prepare for a possible megaquake. "The lifting of the advisory doesn't mean that a major earthquake will no longer occur," Kota Iwamura, a senior Cabinet Office official, said at a press conference.

The April 20 quake occurred at the boundary between the Pacific and continental plates along the Japan Trench. Around the area, many earthquakes, including ones with magnitudes of around 6.0 to 7.0, have occurred since last November.

A subsequent quake advisory was issued for the first time in the wake of a 7.5-magnitude tremor that struck off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, on Dec. 8, registering up to upper 6 on the Japanese scale.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]