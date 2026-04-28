JAL to Test Humanoid Robots for Airport Ground Handling Work

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines and GMO AI & Robotics Corp., a unit of GMO Internet Group Inc., have announced a demonstration experiment to utilize humanoid robots for ground handling tasks at Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

The roughly three-year test will begin next month with the aim of reducing the need for manpower and cutting employee workloads amid a severe labor shortage in the industry.

In the test, announced Monday, two robots made in China will carry out tasks such as transporting containers and opening and closing levers that secure them. Future plans include enabling the robots to operate autonomously, thereby expanding the range of tasks they can perform.

JAL employs about 4,000 workers for ground handling, which often involves working in tight spaces. The company decided to test humanoid robots in order to save labor while leveraging existing facilities.

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