Nissan Foreseeing 50-B.-Yen Operating Profit for FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said Monday that it has revised its consolidated operating balance projection for the fiscal year that ended in March to 50 billion yen in profit from 60 billion yen in loss.

The major Japanese automaker, which is rebuilding its operations, said that it was able to cut more costs than it had expected, adding that the yen's depreciation contributed to the revised forecast.

The rosier forecast also reflects the reversal of related allowances following the removal of restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles in the United States. The Japanese automaker raised its consolidated sales forecast for fiscal 2025 to 12 trillion yen from 11.9 trillion yen.

Nissan revised its fiscal 2025 group net loss forecast to 550 billion yen from 650 billion yen. The company will face a large loss for the second consecutive year due to huge costs for restructuring measures, including plant closures.

The company's earnings have been pressured by the high tariff policy of U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, in addition to sluggish vehicle sales at home and abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]