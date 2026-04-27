S. Korean Ambassador Seeks to Enhance Security Ties with Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk on Monday emphasized the need for stable security cooperation between the two East Asian neighbors.

At an event hosted by the Research Institute of Japan, a Jiji Press affiliate, in Tokyo, Lee said that South Korea and Japan need to promote stable and innovative exchanges and cooperation in the area of security amid an increasingly uncertain international situation.

The world is in the most precarious situation since the Cold War, Lee said, apparently keeping in mind the strategic rivalry between the United States and China, the U.S.-Israeli military campaign against Iran, and North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

Noting that the Japan-South Korea relationship is very good at the moment, the ambassador said it is desirable that the ties between South Korea and Japan are starting to become closer in light of the current difficult strategic environment.

Meanwhile, he warned that China, with its rapidly growing military and economic power, is becoming a significant force that could alter the order in East Asia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]