Tokyo Gas to Carry Out 1st Rate Hike in 46 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Gas Co. said Monday that it will raise its basic gas rate for households by 150 yen starting with October use, partly in the face of rising labor costs.

Excluding the time of consumption tax increases, the hike will be the first for the company in 46 years since 1980, in the midst of the second oil crisis.

All client households in the Tokyo metropolitan area will be subject to the increase. Gas rates for many corporate customers will also be hiked, by 2.7 pct on average.

The increases will affect a total of about 8.66 million contracts.

The monthly rate for a standard household using 30 cubic meters of gas will rise from 5,734 yen to 5,884 yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]