Helsinki Mayor Welcomes Japanese Businesses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Helsinki warmly welcomes Japanese visitors and businesses, Daniel Sazonov, mayor of the Finnish capital, said in an interview with Jiji Press in Tokyo on Monday.

Sazonov voiced hopes for increased cooperation between Finland and Japan over defense and military-civilian dual-use technology.

Finland joined NATO in April 2023 due to the growing security threat from the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, a neighbor of the Nordic country. In February this year, Finland and Japan issued a joint statement pledging stronger cooperation in dual-use technologies.

The Helsinki mayor said that the defense industry is rapidly growing in the city amid the threat from Moscow. He expressed expectations for investment from Japan and other like-minded countries, noting the importance of defense companies selecting the right investor.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]