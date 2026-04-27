Japan Begins Debates on Revision of 3 Key Security Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Monday launched discussions on the revision of its three key security-related documents scheduled for the end of this year.

With Japan facing an increasingly severe security environment, the discussions will likely focus on the size of the country's defense budget and on measures to beef up the Self-Defense Forces' capabilities.

The first meeting of a related expert panel was held on the day at the prime minister's office in Tokyo and attended by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The panel plans to draw up its proposal around autumn.

Expressing concerns about military-related moves by China, Russia and North Korea, Takaichi said, "We need to be proactive in drastically strengthening our defense capabilities in order to protect our nation's peace and independence."

"Revising the three documents is an important matter that will determine the fate of our country," she added.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]