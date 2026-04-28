Retiring "Riku-Ryu" Figure Skating Duo Voices No Regrets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--The gold-winning Japanese figure skating pair, Riku Miura, 24, and Ryuichi Kihara, 33, held their retirement press conference in Tokyo on Tuesday, saying that they have no regrets.

"We gave it our all at the (2026 Milan-Cortina Winter) Olympics," Miura said with a smile. Kihara, who appeared emotional from the beginning of the press conference, said, "We were thinking to retire after winning at the Olympics."

The pair, nicknamed "Riku-Ryu," became the first Japanese to win Olympic gold in pairs figure skating in February. On April 17, they announced their intention to retire from competitive figure skating.

Kihara explained that he originally started thinking about retirement after they won the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships.

Miura and Kihara now plan to turn professional. "I don't know if we will open a figure skating school or hold small exhibitions, but I want to display our pairs skating skills," Kihara said. Miura said, "I want to be a coach who can support athletes not only in their skills but also mentally."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]