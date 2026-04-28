Japan Recommends Replacing Entire Fluorescent Lamp Fixture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Institute of Technology and Evaluation has recommended replacing not only the lamp itself but also the entire lamp fixture when switching from fluorescent to light-emitting diode lighting.

This comes in response to a rise in cases of smoke and fire erupting out of old fluorescent lighting fixtures.

Japan is phasing out production, export and import of fluorescent lamps by the end of 2027, in light of concerns over health risks and the impact on the environment because the lamps contain mercury, a toxic substance that causes neurological disorders such as Minamata disease.

On the other hand, LED lamps are more energy-efficient and last longer than fluorescent lamps.

While the government aims to make the complete conversion to LED lighting by fiscal 2030, only 66.4 pct of the existing lighting used LED bulbs as of the end of 2025, according to the Japan Lighting Manufacturers Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]