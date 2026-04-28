Toyota-Backed Startup Begins "Flying Car" Test Flights in N.Y.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 27 (Jiji Press)--Joby Aviation Inc., a U.S. startup backed by Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., said Monday that it has begun demonstration flights of its so-called flying cars in New York.

The electric vertical takeoff and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft flew between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan.

Toyota has invested 894 million dollars in the startup and has been involved in its design and electrification technology development.

According to U.S. media outlets, Joby Aviation will conduct flying car test flights this week along the city's existing helicopter flight routes, carrying only pilots and no passengers.

The startup said it aims to begin passenger flights with eVTOL aircraft in New York, Texas and other states as early as the second half of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]