Japan PM Takaichi to Visit Vietnam, Australia Starting Friday

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will visit Vietnam and Australia from Friday through May 5, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

Takaichi will meet with Vietnamese and Australian leaders on Saturday and Monday, respectively, to reaffirm their commitment to strengthen cooperation.

In Vietnam on Saturday, the prime minister will deliver a speech on her foreign policy, including efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Enhancing ties with Vietnam and Australia is "very important to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kihara said at a press conference.

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