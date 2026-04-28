Japan Defense Minister Calls for Discipline in U.S. Military

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi on Tuesday urged the U.S. military to strengthen discipline, 10 years after a woman was killed by a former U.S. base civilian worker in Uruma, Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan.

"We will urge the U.S. military to strengthen discipline and prevent any repeat of the crime," Koizumi told a press conference, denouncing the April 2016 killing as "a brutal, heinous case that is unacceptable."

Referring to a series of sexual crimes by U.S. forces civilian workers that happened after the killing in Uruma, Koizumi said the government takes them "extremely seriously."

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