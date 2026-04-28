Japan Has Enough Materials for Farm, Food Products: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan has enough supplies of oil-derived materials used in the agriculture, forestry, fisheries and food industries amid heightened Middle East tensions, agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki said Tuesday.

"Quantities are sufficient as a whole in the country" at present, Suzuki said at a press conference, citing surveys of distribution conditions of 57 such items.

Where supply concerns have surfaced, the ministry is addressing them case by case, he said.

The ministry will prioritize monitoring rice and bread packaging bags, meat-wrapping film, agricultural mulch film, polystyrene boxes used in seafood logistics, and hexane, which is used in vegetable oil production.

Suzuki said feed rice for the 2026 crop year will be in short supply. Planting intentions as of the end of January total about 240,000 tons, against projected demand of 300,000 to 400,000 tons, implying a deficit of roughly 60,000 to 160,000 tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]