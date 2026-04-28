Oriental Land Posts Record Group Sales in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, said Tuesday its group sales in the year that ended in March rose 3.7 pct from the previous year to a record 704.5 billion yen.

The growth reflected the first full-year contribution of the Fantasy Springs area, which opened at Tokyo DisneySea in June 2024, to the company's earnings.

Sales were boosted by strong demand for paid seats at shows held during limited-time events. Average spending per customer also reached a record high.

Oriental Land's fiscal 2025 group operating profit fell by 2.1 pct to 168.4 billion yen, and its group net profit by 1.8 pct to 121.8 billion yen, reflecting high labor and other costs.

For fiscal 2026 to next March, the company forecasts higher sales and lower profits.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]