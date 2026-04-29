Many Health Insurance Societies at Large Firms to Face Deficits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--Over 70 pct of health insurance societies joined by employees of large Japanese companies and their families are projected to log deficits in fiscal 2026, the National Federation of Health Insurance Societies has said.

The combined balance at health insurance societies at all member large firms in the fiscal year that ends in March 2027 is forecast to result in 289 billion yen in deficit, due to increasing contributions to medical care for elderly people, the federation said Tuesday. The number of societies seen facing deficits stands at 1,010.

The estimates for all 1,364 member societies were calculated based on data from 1,362 societies that responded to the federation's survey.

The amount of burden for child care benefits under a program introduced in fiscal 2026 as a measure to shore up the nation's sluggish birthrate is calculated at 13,711 yen per person.

The health insurance premium and child support burdens are equally split between employers and employees.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]