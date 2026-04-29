Idemitsu Oil Tanker Passing through Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 28 (Jiji Press)--A crude oil tanker owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of major Japanese oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan Co., is passing through the Strait of Hormuz, according to global ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.

As of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday Japan time, the tanker, the Idemitsu Maru, was heading toward the Gulf of Oman as it transited the key oil transport waterway.

If the Idemitsu Maru passes safely, it would mark the first time that a Japan-related ship has exited the Persian Gulf since a ceasefire agreement was reached between the United States and Iran.

The Idemitsu Maru is a very large crude carrier, or VLCC, capable of carrying about 2 million barrels of crude oil.

Idemitsu Kosan declined to provide details about the cargo or destination due to safety reasons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]