Japan Recognizes 3,875 People in 2026 Spring Honors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that it has recognized a total of 3,875 individuals, including animation film director Yoshiyuki Tomino, best known for the Mobile Suit Gundam series, for this year's spring honors for their outstanding contributions to Japanese society.

Tomino, 84, will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon. "I'm truly happy to be honored in this way," he said, adding, "A number of staff workers are creating our works by hand, and I'm basically taking a background role."

The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun will be given to 10 people, including former Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Tsutomu Sato, 73, former Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Masaharu Nakagawa, 75, former Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Takumi Nemoto, 75, and Yoshinobu Nisaka, 75, former governor of the western prefecture of Wakayama.

Former Cabinet Legislation Bureau Commissioner Masaharu Kondo, 70, will be given the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Sacred Treasure.

The number of women recognized in the 2026 spring honors stands at 445, accounting for 11.5 pct of the total. Of them, manga artist Machiko Satonaka, 78, who created more than 500 titles, and others will get the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]