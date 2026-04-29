Japan Seeks to Play Active Role at NPT Review Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan will seek to play an active role in finding common ground between nuclear and nonnuclear states at a review conference for the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty, which opened Monday, Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ayano Kunimitsu said Tuesday.

Kunimitsu, who took part in the conference, made the comment during her talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the U.N. headquarters in New York, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The NPT review conference will run through May 22.

Guterres expressed his gratitude for Japan's longstanding support for the United Nations.

Also in their talks, Kunimitsu and Guterres confirmed that they will work closely together on issues related to North Korea.

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