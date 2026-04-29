China Has "Ambitions" over Taiwan: Kurt Campbell

Newsfrom Japan

By Adriana Reinecke

Washington, April 29(Jiji Press)--Speaking ahead of the upcoming U.S.-China summit, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell said that China has "ambitions" regarding the Taiwan issue.

In an interview with Jiji Press on Monday, Campbell expressed concern that Chinese President Xi Jinping may directly urge U.S. President Donald Trump to declare open opposition to Taiwanese independence.

During his scheduled visit to Beijing on May 14-15, Trump is expected to seek major business deals, including expanded Chinese purchases of U.S. agricultural products. There are concerns, however, that Xi may urge Trump to shift the longstanding U.S. position from "not supporting" Taiwanese independence, as maintained by previous administrations, to explicitly "opposing" it in return.

Campbell pointed out that "the issue of Taiwan figures prominently" in Xi's desire for Trump's visit. He noted China's lack of expressed concern about the visit amid the United States' current military operations in the Middle East as "unusual," warning that it "suggests that they have a plan." The former deputy secretary added that the Chinese know "what they'd like to accomplish" in the upcoming meeting with Trump.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]