Chinese Survey Ship Leaves Japan's EEZ

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 30 (Jiji Press)--A Chinese maritime survey ship that had been operating without permission in Japan's exclusive economic zone off Ishigaki Island in Okinawa Prefecture for two weeks has left the area, according to the Japan Coast Guard.

The JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, the capital of Japan's southernmost prefecture, said Wednesday that the Chinese ship left the Japanese EEZ at 12:20 a.m. that day, sailing westward across the median line between Japan and China.

At around 12:30 p.m. on April 15, the vessel was found dropping what appeared to be a wire into the sea about 70 kilometers north of Ishigaki Island, the JCG said. The vessel continued its activities despite a call from a JCG patrol ship to stop.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]