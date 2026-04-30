Idemitsu Oil Tanker Passes through Strait of Hormuz

Newsfrom Japan

Istanbul, April 29 (Jiji Press)--A crude oil tanker owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of Japanese oil refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co., passed through the Strait of Hormuz and is en route to Japan, it was learned Wednesday.

Three Japanese nationals are on board.

This is the first time that a crude oil tanker headed directly for Japan has left the Persian Gulf since the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran began on Feb. 28.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday that a Japan-related ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz and is sailing toward Japan. The prime minister described the passage as a positive development including for the protection of Japanese citizens and said that she will continue to call on Iran to make sure all ships can pass through the key oil transport waterway freely and safely.

More than 40 Japan-related vessels remain in the Persian Gulf at present.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]