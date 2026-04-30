1 Japanese Crew Member Returns Home from Persian Gulf

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Wednesday that one Japanese national who had been aboard a Japan-related vessel stranded in the Persian Gulf disembarked and returned to Japan.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, the individual is in good health.

Also, three Japanese nationals are on board a crude oil tanker of Japan's Idemitsu Tanker Co. that has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, bringing the number of Japanese crew members remaining in the Persian Gulf to 12.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]