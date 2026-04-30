Tokyo Man on Wanted List after Hammer Attack on Students

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police placed a 44-year-old man on the public wanted list Thursday, a day after he attacked two high school students with a hammer and sprayed liquid at police officers responding to the incident in Fussa in Tokyo.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the whereabouts of Teruyuki Takabayashi on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspect is about 173 centimeters tall and well-built, wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants and carrying a black bag.

The MPD is searching for the suspect in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures and is asking the public for information.

Takabayashi is suspected of striking a 17-year-old male high school student in the face several times with a hammer on the premises of a "yakiniku" barbecue restaurant in front of his home between 7:15 a.m. and 7:25 a.m. Wednesday. The incident occurred in a residential area about 700 meters northwest of JR Fussa Station.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]