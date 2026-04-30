Japan's Koizumi to Visit S. Korea for Defense Talks in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi is planning to visit South Korea in late June to hold talks with his South Korean counterpart, Ahn Gyu-back, it was learned Thursday.

This will be Koizumi's first visit to South Korea since he assumed his post last October. When Ahn visited Japan in February, the two confirmed their countries' policies to deepen their national security cooperation through mutual visits.

At their upcoming meeting, Koizumi and Ahn are expected to discuss bilateral cooperation, including interaction between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military, and the situation surrounding North Korea, which is continuing its nuclear and missile development, according to sources in both governments.

Koizumi is also considering visiting the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom, located on the border between South Korea and North Korea, the sources said.

North Korea has repeatedly launched ballistic missiles, posing a threat to South Korea and Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]