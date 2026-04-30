Japan Investment Corp. Chief Yokoo Named TEPCO Chairman

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has appointed Keisuke Yokoo, president of government-affiliated Japan Investment Corp., as its new chairman.

He will take office after being approved at TEPCO's annual general shareholders meeting in June, succeeding its current chairman, Yoshimitsu Kobayashi.

Yokoo, 74, will be the fifth person in a row to serve as TEPCO chairman from outside the power supplier and the first from the financial industry.

TEPCO President Tomoaki Kobayakawa, 62, will stay in office and work with Yokoo to rebuild the company, whose Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan experienced a triple reactor meltdown after suffering heavy damage from the tsunami unleashed by a powerful earthquake that struck in March 2011.

Kobayashi, 79, who became chairman in 2021, will step down in June.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]