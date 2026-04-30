Japan Finance Chief Warns of "Approaching" Action on Weak Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama told reporters Thursday that the time for the country to take "decisive action" against the yen's rapid depreciation is "approaching."

She is believed to have hinted at a possible currency market intervention involving yen buying and dollar selling.

Echoing Katayama, Vice Finance Minister for International Affairs Atsushi Mimura separately told reporters, "Our (avowed) decisive action is just around the corner."

Warning against the recent speculative trading on the currency market, he added, "This is our final advisory for (market players) to withdraw (from such activities)."

On the possibility of Japan launching a currency intervention jointly with the United States, Mimura said, "We've been working very closely and keeping in contact with the United States."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]