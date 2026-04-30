Japan Has Enough Naphtha until after Turn of Year: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that the country will be able to secure enough supply of naphtha-based chemical products "until after" the start of next year.

She presented the prospect at a ministerial meeting on the Middle East crisis held at the prime minister's office.

Previously, she had said that Japan would have a supply of products based on naphtha, used in goods such as food trays and paints, for "more than six months."

Since then, the country has worked on securing alternative procurement sources other than the Middle East.

At the meeting, Takaichi also instructed her government to urge relevant industries to work on preventing hoarding such as through bulk orders.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]