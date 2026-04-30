Takaichi Urges Iran President to Ensure Safe Hormuz Navigation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi urged Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during phone talks Thursday to ensure that all ships, including those from Japan and other Asian nations, can safely pass through the Strait of Hormuz as early as possible.

A crude oil tanker owned by Idemitsu Tanker Co., a subsidiary of major Japanese oil wholesaler Idemitsu Kosan Co., has safely sailed through the strait, a major oil chokepoint, which is effectively under a blockade.

Takaichi said she views this as a positive development from the viewpoint of protecting Japanese nationals.

The phone talks, held for 20 minutes, were the second between the two leaders since the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran in late February.

The prime minister expressed her hopes that the United States and Iran will resume talks early on ending their fighting and reach a final deal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]