Zoo Employee Arrested for Allegedly Damaging Wife's Body

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, April 30 (Jiji Press)--Police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly burning his wife's body in an incinerator at his workplace, Asahiyama Zoo, in the city of Asahikawa in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido.

Arrested by the Hokkaido police department was Tatsuya Suzuki, a 33-year-old employee of the Asahikawa municipal government. The zoo, which is very popular, is run by the city.

He admitted to the alleged damaging of his wife's body, telling the police, "It's true."

Suzuki is suspected of carrying the body of his wife, Yui, also 33, into the zoo and burning it in the incinerator on or around March 31.

The suspect also made statements hinting that he killed his wife. The police will investigate details of the case, including his motives, with in mind the possibility of charging him with murder as well.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]