PM Takaichi Leaves Japan to Visit Vietnam, Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi left Japan on Friday afternoon to visit Vietnam and Australia to affirm cooperation in the field of economic security with the two countries' leaders.

During her visit to Vietnam, Takaichi is slated to give a speech about diplomacy to underline the promotion of the free and open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) initiative, a cornerstone of Japanese diplomacy. After visiting Australia, she will return to Japan on Tuesday.

Before leaving Tokyo's Haneda Airport on a government jet, Takaichi said to reporters, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East, I will confirm cooperation (with the leaders of Vietnam and Australia) on ensuring stable energy supplies to Asia and strengthening supply chains, including for critical minerals." She added that such efforts are also important for Japan's procurement of essential materials.

Takaichi will arrive in Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, later on Friday.

On Saturday, she will hold separate talks with To Lam, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and president of the country, and Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, to promote cooperation in energy, science and technology and critical minerals including rare earths.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]