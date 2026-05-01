Japanese National among 2 Dead in Plane Crash in Australia

Newsfrom Japan

Sydney, May 1 (Jiji Press)--A 29-year-old Australian flight instructor and a 24-year-old Japanese student died in a plane crash at an Australian airport on Wednesday, police and others said.

A Diamond DA42 twin-engine aircraft carrying the two crashed into a hangar at Parafield Airport near Adelaide during landing and takeoff training. A fire broke out after the crash.

Ten people, who were on the ground at the time, including other trainees, were injured in the crash.

The plane was attempting a landing when it crashed into the hangar, according to aviation authorities.

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[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]