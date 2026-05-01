Ceremony Held on 70th Anniv. Of Minamata Disease Recognition

Newsfrom Japan

Minamata, Kumamoto Pref., May 1 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony to remember Minamata disease victims was held in the southwestern Japan city of Minamata on Friday, the 70th anniversary of the official recognition of the neurological disorder caused by polluted industrial wastewater.

The event, held at Eco Park Minamata in the city in Kumamoto Prefecture, was attended by about 780 people, including Minamata disease patients and bereaved families, as well as Environment Minister Hirotaka Ishihara and Keizo Yamada, president of chemical maker Chisso Corp.

Local residents were affected by the disease after eating fish and shellfish contaminated by methylmercury contained in the wastewater released from a plant of Chisso's predecessor, with symptoms including numbness in hands and feet, and loss of peripheral vision. Patients are grouped into those displaying severe symptoms due to ingestion of a large amount of methylmercury, those born with disorders due to in-utero exposure to the toxic substance and those whose symptoms gradually progressed over time.

Participants of Friday's ceremony observed a minute of silence.

"As local residents, it is our duty to remember the lessons of the past, foster hope for the future and turn that hope into reality," Minamata Mayor Toshiharu Takaoka said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]