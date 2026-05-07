Int'l Conductor Raps Russia's Invasion of Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, May 7 (Jiji Press)--Paavo Jarvi, a world-renowned conductor from Estonia set to receive a Japanese government honor, has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a recent written interview with Jiji Press.

Calling the Russian aggression "the destruction of cultural life," Jarvi said, "Musicians should take a stand and act according to their beliefs."

Meanwhile, Jarvi expressed gratitude for a Japanese government decision to award him the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, in recognition of his contributions to musical exchanges between Japan and Estonia, as well as to the development of music culture in Japan.

"I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful," Jarvi said.

Jarvi, who served as chief conductor of the NHK Symphony Orchestra for some seven years to August 2022, said, "Japan has held a very special place in my musical life for many years."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]