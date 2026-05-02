Japan to Evolve Cooperation for Free, Open Indo-Pacific: Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, May 2 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Saturday expressed her intention to deepen cooperation for the free and open Indo-Pacific, or FOIP, vision by focusing on three pillars--strengthening supply chains, sharing rules to maintain an economic order, and promoting economic security.

In her speech at Vietnam National University, Hanoi, Takaichi noted that the FOIP vision was first proposed by former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about 10 years ago.

"The environment surrounding us has changed considerably, but the relevance of FOIP...remains unwavering," Takaichi said. "At the same time, we must adapt to new realities," including "the structural change in the international order," she added.

"In this changing environment, it is essential for countries in the region to acquire 'resilience' and capability to have freedom to decide for themselves across the economic, social, and security domains so that they can determine their own future in the complex interdependent relations," the prime minister stressed.

In light of China's restrictions on rare earth exports, Takaichi called for ensuring "a level playing field" and addressing "market-distorting practices and economic coercion" in order to avoid "excessive dependence on a single country for critical goods."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]