Tanker Carrying Russian Oil to Arrive in Japan amid Hormuz Closure

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--The first tanker carrying Russian crude oil since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East is seen arriving in Japan as early as Monday, according to Japanese industry ministry and other sources.

The tanker will deliver crude oil imported by Taiyo Oil Co. to the Japanese company's refinery facility in Ehime Prefecture, western Japan.

The oil comes from the Sakhalin-2 oil and gas project in Russia's Far East, which is exempt from Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, the sources said.

The Oman-flagged tanker Voyager left Sakhalin in late April, according to the vessel location information website Marine Traffic.

In Japan's efforts to import oil from alternative sources, a tanker carrying U.S. crude oil under Cosmo Oil Co.'s contract arrived off the coast of Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, on April 26.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]