PM Takaichi Arrives in Australia to Confirm Energy Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Canberra, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in Australia on Sunday to hold talks with her Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on Monday.

Takaichi and Albanese are expected to confirm cooperation to mutually supply energy resources, in the face of global supply disruptions for crude oil and oil-derived products amid the deteriorating situation in the Middle East.

The two leaders are expected to issue a joint statement on their countries' commitment to strengthening economic security cooperation.

Japan relies on Australia for 70 pct of the coal it needs and 40 pct of its liquefied natural gas. Meanwhile, Australia depends on imports from Japan and other countries for most of its aviation fuel and gas oil, because its oil-refining capacity is limited.

As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Japan-Australia friendship and cooperation treaty, Takaichi was invited by Albanese to visit his country. She traveled to Australia after visiting Vietnam from Friday to Sunday. She will return home on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]