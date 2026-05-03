Japan Tells Iran of Strong Hope for Peace Deal with U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi has told his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, that Japan strongly hopes that Iran and the United States will soon resume talks and reach a final deal to end their conflict.

Motegi spoke with Araghchi by telephone during his visit to Kenya on Saturday afternoon local time. The phone talks were held at the request of the Iranian side.

The top Japanese diplomat also called on Iran to show "maximum flexibility," according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian minister explained the current situation involving his country, including its talks with the United States, as well as the future outlook. The two agreed to maintain close communication.

Additionally, Motegi underscored the importance of free and safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, currently under a de facto blockade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]