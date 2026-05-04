Japan, China, S. Korea, ASEAN Affirm Cooperation over Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Samarkand, Uzbekistan, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from Japan, China, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on Sunday and agreed to strengthen their cooperation in dealing with risks stemming from heightened tensions in the Middle East.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Asian finance officials said that "the escalation of conflict in the Middle East has amplified downside risks to the regional outlook significantly."

They underscored the importance of maintaining multilateralism and further strengthening regional unity and cooperation to address common challenges and growing uncertainties.

The meeting was co-chaired by Japan and the Philippines. From Japan, Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama and Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino attended the meeting.

At a press conference after the meeting, Katayama said that participants agreed that regional cooperation is crucial for coping with the economic impact of the situation in the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]