PM Takaichi Vows to Advance Discussions on Constitutional Revision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, vowed to advance discussions on revising the Constitution, in her video message to a meeting of proponents of constitutional revision in Tokyo on Sunday, the country's Constitution Memorial Day.

Takaichi warned against "discussions for the sake of discussions" and called for "discussions for the Diet to make a decision." Referring to changes in the security environment and demographic dynamics, she stressed the need for regular updates to the Constitution to reflect the needs of the times.

At the meeting, Keishi Abe of the Japan Innovation Party, the LDP's coalition partner, called for revising Article 9, which relates to pacifism, and for creating an emergency clause. Democratic Party for the People leader Yuichiro Tamaki proposed setting up a committee to draft constitutional revisions.

On the same day, supporters of the current Constitution also held a rally in Tokyo with officials from political parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party and Reiwa Shinsengumi.

Tadatomo Yoshida of the CDP said, "The pacifist Constitution, including Article 9, is Japan's treasure." JCP leader Tomoko Tamura expressed determination to create "an overwhelming public voice for protecting the Constitution." Reiwa Shinsengumi secretary-general Joji Yamamoto said, "Let's oust (Takaichi's) cabinet seeking to revise the Constitution."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]