Critical Online Posts Increase over Japan Retrial Reform

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 4 (Jiji Press)--Social media posts critical of the Justice Ministry's attitude are increasing over its proposed revision of the Code of Criminal Procedure to reform the retrial system in Japan, Jiji Press analysis shows.

Many social media users took interest in the topic following an unusual development over the draft bill to revise the code, which would allow public prosecutors to appeal decisions to start a retrial.

During the recent preliminary screening of the draft at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the draft drew severe objections, even angry outbursts, from some lawmakers. The debate is expected to reach its climax soon as the ministry hopes to ensure an early enactment of the revision.

Jiji Press used social media analysis tool Brandwatch to investigate posts on X, formerly Twitter, containing terms such as "retrial" and "retrial law," including reposts.

From April 1 to 30, the total number of such posts reached 149,293.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]