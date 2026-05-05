Police Officer, Cake Shop Worker Top on Dream Job Lists in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 5 (Jiji Press)--Police officer, and cake shop and bakery worker remained top on the lists of dream jobs among children in Japan, a private company survey has found.

The survey, conducted online by major chemical maker Kuraray Co., asked children enrolling in elementary school in fiscal 2026 what they want to be when they grow up, with 4,000 kids--2,000 boys and as many girls--giving answers.

The survey results were announced ahead of this year's Children's Day in the country on Tuesday.

Cake shop and bakery worker topped the rankings for girls for the 28th straight year since the company began the survey in 1999, chosen by 21.2 pct of the respondents this time.

Police officer was the top dream job among boys for two years in a row, picked by 15.6 pct in the latest survey.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]