Children with Parental Violence More Likely to Turn to Delinquency

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, May 12 (Jiji Press)--Children who have been physically abused by their parents are more likely to turn to juvenile delinquency than those who have not, a group of researchers, including those from Kyoto University, has found.

The group surveyed first- to third-year students at five junior high schools in the Kinki region in western Japan between December 2024 and January 2025, using tablet computers. Valid responses came from 1,820 students. The survey was part of an international research project.

According to the survey, 27.4 pct of respondents said they had experienced parental violence, such as slapping and shoving. Those who had been hit with an object or beaten strongly accounted for 14.2 pct.

The parental violence rate was 26.3 pct among respondents from families that are financially comfortable and 41.8 pct among those from families that are not.

Meanwhile, 4.8 pct of respondents said that they had been involved in shoplifting or other delinquent acts in the past year. The delinquency rate rose to 9.9 pct among those who had experienced parental violence but fell to 2.8 pct among those who had not.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]