Japanese Youths Enjoy Gender-Bending Fashion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Fashion trends that emphasize individuality without regard for gender norms, such as men using parasols and women wearing neckties, are spreading among young people in Japan, mainly those in Generation Z, who are aged around 15 to 30.

In line with the trend of genderless fashion, many Japanese apparel companies are working to expand their product lineups and improve store environments.

Menswear giant Aoyama Trading Co. released Skinny Tie, a tie for women that is thinner and shorter than men's ties, and makes a smaller knot, in January. The company sells unisex suits at both men's and women's sections at its stores.

Last year, Aoyama Trading conducted a survey for some 850 female members of its app, and about half of them said they are interested in styles designed for men. A company official said that clothing items for men are trending among young women.

With fewer and fewer people wearing suits to work, Aoyama Trading is seeking new demand from female customers, including those in Generation Z.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]