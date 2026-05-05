China Raps Japan Again at NPT Review Conference

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 4 (Jiji Press)--China criticized Japan again for allegedly attempting to deploy nuclear weapons made by its ally on its territory, during a session Monday of the ongoing Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty review conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

At the meeting of the review conference's Main Committee II, which handles nuclear nonproliferation, a Chinese representative reiterated Beijing's argument that Japan is pushing ahead of a review of the country's pacifist Constitution and its three nonnuclear principles.

The official also cited an alleged sharp imbalance between Japan's nuclear material production capacity and its consumption of such substances.

A Japanese representative rebutted by saying that China's arguments are groundless and reiterating Tokyo's stance of firmly maintaining the nonnuclear principles. All nuclear materials in Japan are used only for peaceful purposes, the official added, brushing aside concerns in light of nonproliferation.

On Monday, substantive discussions started at all three main committees of the NPT review conference.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]